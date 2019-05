Does pride and proud mean the same thing when it comes down to a Jew hiding his identity in public?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses how a Jew should and can be safe in public without compromising his or her pride and SELF RESPECT and not to be taken in by the accusations and the lies of Jew haters whether they be Jew or Gentile.

He concludes by expressing the final resolve for all Jews to make Aliyah.