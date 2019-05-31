Hamas leader threatens Tel Aviv

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar: If war breaks out, we will hit Tel Aviv with twice as many missiles as in 2014.

Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, threatened to attack Israel on Thursday.

Sinwar, one of the founders of the Hamas “military wing”, spoke at an event marking the Iranian “Al-Quds Day” and said that "if war breaks out, we will hit Tel Aviv with twice as many missiles as in 2014".

"Without Iranian support, we would not have this ability, especially after our nation gave up on us," he added.

“We will improve our weapons and combat capability until our goal is achieved. In the last confrontation we used some missiles that came from Iran, while others were manufactured locally,” Sinwar said, according to Yediot Aharonot.

“Be’er Sheva was attacked with a grad rocket that weighs 40kg (88 pounds), Tel Aviv was struck with an Iranian Fajr-5 rocket and with locally manufactured rockets,” he continued.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event created by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei. During Al-Quds Day, Muslim hold rallies around the world, which they use to incite against Israelis and Jews.

Iran is a supporter of Hamas and provides the terrorist organization with both weapons and money. Earlier this week, a Hamas-affiliated website reported that Iran had agreed to pay Gazan "martyrs'" families a total of half a million dollars.

Relations between Hamas and Iran soured several years ago, when Hamas refused to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. An angry Iran then reportedly stopped supplying the terror group with weapons.

Last year, however, a high-ranking Hamas delegation headed by sanctioned terrorist Salah al-Aruri visited Tehran. During that visit, Aruri declared that Hamas and Iran had agreed to set aside their past differences.