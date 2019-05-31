Likud MK in Hevron: We will continue to promote sovereignty

MK Michal Shir: Legislative initiatives to impose Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will wait, but our spirit will not be broken.

MK Michal Shir (Likud) on Thursday toured Hevron and Kiryat Arba together with Kiryat Arba Council head Eliyahu Libman.

"Unfortunately, due to the dispersion of the Knesset, the legislative initiatives to impose Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley that we started in the 21st Knesset will have to wait a little, but our spirit will not break," Shir said.

The Knesset member promised Libman that she would continue to promote the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, "even if we are now entering an election period. Nothing will stop us.”

Shir concluded by thanking local leaders for the tour as well as “all the wonderful people here who welcomed me.”