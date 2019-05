What is your investment goal? What kind of investor are you?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., explains the three predominant goals of investing and how investors can begin to reach their goals.

In order to be a successful investor, you need to define your investment goal. What is the purpose of your investment portfolio: growth or income?

Once you know your goals, then, and only then, you can begin thinking about specific investments and decide what products to buy.