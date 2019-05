Yohanan Plesner, the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, thinks that “the bloc of the right-wing and religious is not as homogeneous as one would have imagined.”

“What we’re seeing is that there is a strong, significant group of secular Israelis who self-identify themselves as right-wing. They want a right-wing government, but they do not want a government that allows the haredim to call the shots in the entire realm of a religion and state and the domestic agenda,” he said.