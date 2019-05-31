Poll: Likud - 36, Blue and White - 33

Right-wing bloc receives 66 Knesset seats in Channel 13 News poll, while the left-wing bloc wins 54.

A Channel 13 News poll published on Thursday evening shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party led by Binyamin Netanyahu would win 36 Knesset seats.

The Blue and White party led by Benny Gantz would win 33 seats. Yisrael Beytenu would receive nine mandates, the poll found.

The Shas, United Right and United Torah Judaism parties would each win seven seats. Meretz would receive six seats, while Labor and Balad-Ra'am would each win four seats.

The right-wing bloc receives 66 seats in the poll, while the left-wing bloc has 54 Knesset seats.

A poll published earlier on Thursday on Kan News showed that if elections were held today, the national camp would receive 68 seats.

The polls were published a day after the 21st Knesset was dissolved, less than a month after it was sworn in.

The elections for the 22nd Knesset will take place on September 17, just six months after the last elections.