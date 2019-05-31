Former Chief of Staff to Arutz Sheva: I will not enter politics

"Nonsense," responds Gadi Eizenkot when asked about reports that he's planning to run for the Knesset.

Former Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot told Arutz Sheva on Thursday that he does not intend to join politics and run for the 22nd Knesset.

"Nonsense," Eizenkot said, adding that there are journalists who "are playing chess with themselves."

The former Chief of Staff was denying the reports in the media over the past 24 hours, indicating that he is considering joining politics after his cooling-off period has ended.

Meanwhile, in contrast to Eizenkot, former Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan is indeed considering running for the Knesset.

In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday, Golan blasted the decision to dissolve the Knesset and said that "going to elections is a badge of poverty for the State of Israel and a complete madness."

Golan, whose cooling-off period has ended earlier than expected due to the 21st Knesset being dissolved, revealed that he is considering joining politics and running for the Knesset in the upcoming elections.

"The Blue and White party did not contact me, but I am definitely considering the possibility of running in the upcoming elections," Golan said.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, a member of Blue and White, discussed Golan’s remarks in a subsequent interview, saying, "Yair Golan is a very worthy person. I would be happy if he joins politics. There is a place for him among us."

While the cooling-off period of Eizenkot has ended following the dissolution of the Knesset, Ashkenazi estimated that Eizenkot, who is currently in Washington, would not try to run in the elections. "I think Gadi would prefer not to join politics at this stage."