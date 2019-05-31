The most unnecessary elections in Israel's history

Jay Shapiro wonders why Israeli politicians should drag a whole country into a whirlwind of additional elections.

Jay Shapiro expresses his disappointment at the fact that after long months of stormy and dirty elections, no government was formed in Israel.

In his opinion, the elections that will take place in September will be the most unnecessary in the history of the State of Israel.

He also argues that the dispute between the parties regarding the Draft Law could have been solved, but there were those who thought they would benefit from the situation - and reality may prove otherwise.