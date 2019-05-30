Against Pride: Youth in support of family values

Dvir, a 12th-grade yeshivah student is initiating a rally for the support of family values on the same day as the Jerusalem gay parade.

A gay pride parade will take place next Thursday, exactly one week from now. It will be the first time that the parade in Jerusalem will precede the parade in Tel Aviv.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Dvir, a 12th grader from the Zora'im yeshiva, who, together with friends, is initiating a rally for the support of family values that will also take place next Thursday on the plaza of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

Dvir said that the idea for the rally took hold in light of the repeated marches taking place in Jerusalem in particular and in Israel in general. "The idea was born out of the thought that we grew up on the values ​​of the Torah. According to our values, we see these things as not being acceptable. There was a feeling that something needs to be done to express something different from what's being said in this era by the pride parade attendees. An idea was born to establish an assembly for the support of the family, led by rabbis."

To date, a number of rabbis have signed a call to attend the rally, including Rabbi Tzfania Drori, Rabbi Tzvi Tau, Rabbi Aryeh Stern, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi David Pendel, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein and others.

Dvir stresses that the rally is not only for high school students but for anyone who believes in family values, both adults and young people. Dvir clarifies that the choice of the Supreme Court as a venue for the rally is not out of the desire to protest its ruling but is simply is a large and open space where the gay parade won't pass on its route.

Dvir is working without an official headquarters and rather recruits youth who organize support from the general public, both for the benefit of the organization itself and for publicizing the event. For the time being, they're distributing flyers in yeshivas, high schools and communities, Dvir is calling for further support (054-7621557).