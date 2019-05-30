Nazi salutes on the plane

A group of 30 drunken passenger gets rowdy during a flight from Berlin to Palma de Mallorca, singing racist songs and making Nazi salutes.

A group of 30 drunken passengers began to get rowdy during a Ryanair flight from the Schoenfeld airport in Berlin to Palma de Mallorca in Spain, singing racist songs and making Nazi salutes.

Some of the drunken men wore shirts with captions associated with the Nazi regime.

In a video taken by one of the passengers on the plane, Elisa Zenck, the group of passengers are singing songs against gypsies and making racist slogans that were used by the Nazis. Afterwards, some of them began saluting.

One of the passengers wore a shirt with the slogan "Power through Joy" - a large governmental body for leisure culture in Nazi Germany and a slogan frequently used by the Nazis.

Others wore a shirt with the words "European Brothers" - a national organization established in 2014 which sells clothing with the slogan "To every European who wants to protect his land, tradition and history."

"It was the worst flight ever," said Zenck. "The flight was very tense, and the men also said inappropriate things to the women who were on the plane. When the plane landed in Palma de Mallorca, the other passengers tried to get off the plane as quickly as possible. The crew told us that every summer the planes from Berlin to Palma de Mallorca are full of passengers like this."

"We deeply regret the improper behavior of a small group of passengers on this plane," a Ryanair spokesperson said. "The group stopped singing when asked to do so by our crew."