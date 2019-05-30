Rabbi Peretz fears for his position, asks Likud to secure Shaked

Rabbi Peretz and his associates fear that Ayelet Shaked will seek to return to Bayit Yehudi, a move that could push out Rabbi Peretz.

Jewish Home Chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz appealed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, asking him to secure former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on the Likud list for the 22nd Knesset, according to a Kan 11 report.

Rabbi Peretz and his associates fear that Ayelet Shaked will seek to return to Bayit Yehudi, a move that could push out Rabbi Peretz.

It should be noted that Shaked is very popular among Religious Zionists, and it's quite possible that she'll easily succeed in gaining the leadership of the National Religious Party.

Earlier, National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said that "Religious Zionism will come out stronger from these elections and gain back its power which was weakened in the last elections due to the many splits."

Smotrich attacked MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beyteinu), who forced the Knesset to dissolve because of his refusal to join a right-wing government. The chairman of the National Union called Liberman "a cynical and irresponsible man. He's been in politics for 30 years without making any imprint. His only significant move was to torpedo the establishment of a right-wing government in the 21st Knesset. That's what he'll be remembered for."