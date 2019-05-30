Back to the polls: Likud - 35, Liberman - 8

Gesher and Zehut would not pass the threshold.

A poll published on Thursday evening on Kan News showed that if the elections were held today, the national camp would receive 68 seats.

The Likud would win 35 seats and Blue and White would win 34. Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party and UTJ would both win eight seats.

Shas would receive seven seats, Hadash-Ta'al - 6, Labor - 5, and Meretz - 5.

Three parties would receive four seats each: New Right, Union of Right-Wing Parties, and the Balad-United Arab List.

