Man who set himself on fire outside WH dies

Authorities confirm man who set himself on fire in park near White House yesterday died hours later.

The man who set himself on fire near the White House yesterday died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

Arnav Gupta, of Bethesda, Md., set himself on fire in the Ellipse park south of the White House early Wednesday afternoon.

Police quickly extinguished the fire and Gupta was transferred to the hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries later Wednesday evening.

Gupta was reported missing earlier Wednesday morning.

No motive has been determined for Gpta's actions.