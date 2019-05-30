If you build it they will come

25 years of bringing the best of the Israeli property market to the world.

Britain is entering a period of almost unprecedented peace-time upheaval; with the continuing mess and confusion surrounding Brexit at last claiming former Prime Minister Theresa May her job. With that in mind, could a potential move to Israel (albeit with its own political issues) be a smart move for some of Britain’s Jews.

Darren Rich from Home in Israel remarked, “We are noticing more interest in Aliyah and generally clients wanting a foothold in Israel. With the uncertainty of a potential Corbyn-led government, together with a rise of antisemitism, this creates an unsafe environment and British Jews feel more secure in Israel.”

Bayit B’Israel - a cooperation specializing in organizing fairs and exhibitions for housing, real estate, immigration and investments in Israel is eagerly anticipating another successful real-estate show in London, taking place June 2 at Kinloss Gardens.

For the last quarter of a century, Bayit b’Israel has provided a one-stop-shop of bringing together all Israel-related topics under the same roof. They bring representatives from property companies, real estate agents, banks, lawyers and other professionals to meet with potential buyers in one event, hoping to draw some of the sting out of what can be a daunting exercise.

In this instance, it has been showcasing the best of the Israeli property market to the international market. The success of their model can be seen by how they have facilitated the purchase of thousands of properties through property fairs held around the world, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and the U.K.

Rich added that people are turning to his company for all manner of advice. “Clients are not turning to us just for purchasing a home. They are using our knowledge and experience in understanding about everyday life; for example schools and also the general cost of living.”

We wish all the buyers who will start their journey towards their Israeli dream home the best of luck, and welcome home.