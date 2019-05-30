Nikki Haley reveals new book

Former US Ambassador to UN to release her new book, called 'With All Due Respect', on Nov. 12.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is releasing a new book on November 12 called “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.”

A description of the book released by the publisher says, “Nikki Haley is widely admired for her forthright manner (“With all due respect, I don’t get confused”), her sensitive approach to tragic events, and her confident representation of America’s interests as our Ambassador to the United Nations during times of crisis and consequence.”

“In this book, Haley offers a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration.

“This book reveals a woman who can hold her own—and better—in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times.”