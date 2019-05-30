White House wanted 'USS John McCain' hidden during Trump's visit

Report says White House sent message asking that ship's name be obscured during Trump's visit in Japan. Trump says he wasn't involved.

The White House asked Navy and Air Force officials stationed in Japan to keep the Navy ship “USS John S. McCain” hidden from view during Trump’s recent visit there, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the White House ordered the ship, named after the grandfather and father of the late Arizona senator of same name who was known to have a tempestuous relationship with Trump, “out of sight.”

“USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” an email to military officials said and asked officials to “please confirm” that directive “will be satisfied.”

The US Navy reportedly made preparations to shield Trump from seeing the ship. Officials told WSJ they first covered it with a tarp, then used a barge to block the name and gave the sailors on the ship the day off during Trump’s visit to the nearby USS Wasp, WSJ reported.

Other reports confirmed the plan to obscure the ship, but added that they were scrapped by officials ahead of Trump's visit.

Trump himself tweeted Wednesday that he was unaware of “anything having to do with the ship.”

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women - what a spectacular job they do!” he wrote.