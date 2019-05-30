International cruise company offers kosher food

The prestigious Insignia cruise ship owned by Oceania Cruises anchored at Haifa Port for the first time since undergoing a major upgrade as part of the OceaniaNext upgrades program.

Oceania Cruises says the ship will offer a variety of kosher dishes served on new plates that have not been used for non-kosher food. It was also noted that the spa would have separate times for men and women.

The Insignia has a capacity of 684 guests and 400 crew members. $100 million was invested in renovating the ship that has 1,368 new suites and cabins. About 12,000 new pieces of furniture and more than 1,000 works of art and collectibles were brought onto the ship.

All 324 luxury suites and rooms have been redesigned and the walls have been decorated with luxurious marble and wooden finishes. Rooms are equipped with USB sockets, new TVs with movies and live broadcasts for viewing at all times, as well as updates related to the cruise and the weather.

Israel and Middle East Regional Vice President Nick Wilkinson said: “The current annual growth in the cruise industry worldwide is in double digits. Our great experience in Israel shows that the Israeli interest in cruise vacation is rising exponentially and at a faster pace than any other country in the world.

"We're planning to expend our operation in the market even more in the coming years.” Wilkinson added that the company identified special cruising trends in the Israeli market, such as multi-generational cruises and a growing demand for Kosher dining options. “We constantly invest in adapting our products to Israeli needs. For example, we offer quality kosher meals for no additional fee on all of our ships,” he said.