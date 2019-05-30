Tags:Florida, ron desantis, i24NEWS
Governor of Florida stands with Israel
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came to Israel to speak about business and economics.
Desantis in Gush Etzion
Flash 90
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelGovernor of Florida stands with Israel
Governor of Florida stands with Israel
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came to Israel to speak about business and economics.
Desantis in Gush Etzion
Flash 90
Tags:Florida, ron desantis, i24NEWS
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top