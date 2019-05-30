Watch: Rachel's first visit to the Western Wall

Rachel Yakubov visited Israel as part of the Taglit-Birthright Israel project.

“To see so many of the places, in just 10 days, was such an experience that was so amazing. I hadn’t been in Israel and now I can finally say that I have been in Israel and, in 10 days, I visited so many places.”

As part of the trip, she got to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem for the first time, an experience she described as “amazing”.

“It just felt like I was actually connected in a way. I felt a touch of God,” she recalled.

“Go to Israel. It’s such an amazing experience, and it’s just so amazing to see where people are living, how they’re living. It’s just an experience that no one should miss out on. Especially when you’re my age, you should really just go. Don’t think about it, just go.”