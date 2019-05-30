Benny Gantz: Three months of madness

Blue and White chairman: "Hundreds of millions of shekels will be invested in elections that will bring us back to the same place."

The chairman of the Blue and White party, MK Benny Gantz, responded on Wednesday night to the dissolving of the Knesset and to the new elections which are scheduled for September 17.

"This is a very interesting moment from the media’s point of view, but not very exciting from the point of view of civil society, said Gantz.

He attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying, "They use a clause in the law, they dissolve the Knesset, interrupt the process and return the state to three months of insanity with hundreds of millions of shekels which, instead of being invested in hospitals, the elderly and Holocaust survivors, will be invested in elections that will bring us to the same place."

"All this happens because of only two words: a legal fortress, there is no other issue here," Gantz concluded.