Smotrich blasts Liberman: A cynical and irresponsible man

National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday night blasted Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman over his insistence on not joining a right-wing government and bringing about the dissolution of the Knesset.

Smotrich published on Twitter a picture of Liberman at the Knesset plenum and wrote, "One final photo of this cynical and irresponsible man in the Israeli Knesset. With God's help.”

"Thirty years in politics without any imprint. His only significant move is the undermining of the establishment of a good right-wing government in the 21st Knesset. That's how he will be remembered," added Smotrich.

Earlier, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked Liberman as well.

Speaking after the vote to dissolve the Knesset, Netanyahu said that Liberman "wanted in the clearest way to topple this government, Avigdor Liberman is part of the leftist bloc."

He added, "They take the State of Israel, take billions, waste them, simply burn them, and paralyze a country for nearly a year because of the personal ambition of one person."

"The Israeli public made a clear and unequivocal decision: That I would be prime minister and that the Likud would lead a right-wing government. The public elected me to lead the State of Israel. The various parties that ran for Knesset, many of them said they would support me,” continued Netanyahu.

“60 out of the 65 mandates granted to the right did what they undertook upon themselves to do. One party did the exact opposite. Avigdor Liberman misled his voters. From the get go, he had no intention of joining the government," the Prime Minister continued.

"In eight months, Avigdor Liberman is dragging the country twice to elections because of personal whims and an attempt to get a few more seats. Simply unbelievable. Avigdor Liberman is now part of the left, he is the heart of the left,” Netanyahu charged.