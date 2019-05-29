United Right looked into possibly firing ministers Bennett and Shaked and replacing them with serving Knesset members, but was rejected.

The United Right party checked with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu the option of dismissing ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked in exchange for support for the bill to dissolve the Knesset.

The chairman of the party, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, asked to examine why the ministers who are no longer serving in the Knesset cannot be fired and replaced by serving Knesset members.

After the issue was examined, it became clear that the move was not feasible because the government currently in power is a transitional government.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Rabbi Peretz is trying to prevent Shaked from returning to the party ahead of the Knesset elections.

He asked the members of the secretariat of the Jewish Home party not to make changes to the party constitution that would allow Shaked to run as part of the Jewish Home.

According to the existing constitution, a person running within the party must be a member of the Jewish Home in the 18 months preceding the election.

Rabbi Peretz, who knows that Ayelet Shaked is very popular among voters of the Jewish Home and religious Zionism, made it clear to the members of the secretariat that he did not intend to carry out a move that would allow her to return to the party.

In recent days, key activists in the Jewish Home have approached Shaked and asked that she return to lead the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shaked met with Education Minister Naftali Bennett in his office in Tel Aviv in the wake of the political developments in recent days.