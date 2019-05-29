Is bipartisan support slipping away?

Is growing divide between American Jewry and Israel a recipe for damage to Israel’s position in the world?

As the US approaches its 2020 election, and with Israel coming up on more than one occasion on the Hill, does Israel need to worry about the “Day After Trump?”

Dr. Michal Hatuel-Radoshitzky, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, explains why the polarization of US politics, mixed together with a growing divide between American Jewry and Israel, is a recipe for damage to Israel’s position in the world.

She shares her advice on what can be done to curb these parallel developments both by Israelis and Diaspora Jews alike, addresses how rising anti-Semitism in America fits into the equation and what American Jews don’t get about Israel.