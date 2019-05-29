Man sets himself on fire outside White House

Unidentified man hospitalized after setting himself on fire at Ellipse park south of the White House.

A man set himself on fire outside the White House Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Ellipse park south of the White House.

Secret Service spokesman Jeffrey Adams said that officers "responded in seconds" and provided first aid to the unidentified man.

“The individual is being transported to a local hospital,” Adams added.

No information was provided on the man's condition or his motive for setting himself on fire.

The White House has not commented on the incident.