Sara Netanyahu signs plea deal in 'restaurant meals' case

Under deal, PM's wife will not admit to fraud, but will plead guilty to an amended lighter charge and will pay the state a $15,000 fine.

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his signed a plea deal in a fraud case against her.

Sara Netanyahu is accused of ordering some $96,000 worth of private meals from high-end restaurants in 2010 and 2013 rather than using the cook at the prime minister’s residence to prepare meals, violating regulations that prevent those living in the residence from ordering meals from the outside when there is a cook on staff.

The investigation began in 2015 after the State Comptroller’s Office issued a report on the Netanyahu family household expenses.

Under the deal, Netanyahu will not admit to fraud, and instead will plead guilty to an amended charge of intentionally making use of another’s error, but will pay a $15,000 fine to the state, the Kan national broadcaster reported.

The court must approve the plea deal.

Ezra Saidoff, a former caretaker at the Prime Minister’s Residence who also faced charges in the case, will under his own plea deal pay a $2,700 fine and perform community service.