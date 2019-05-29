Likud MK: Don't vote for the smaller parties

Israel's Knesset is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss its dissolution, after the would-be coalition partners failed to come to an agreement. The discussion is expected to last into the night.

Likud MK Miki Zohar presented the bill to dissolve the Knesset and said, "We are prepared for this situation because we have no other choice. We hope that things will still change and that we will find a way to make a government, but things are not simple, as you know. I cannot tell you what I want. I am very frustrated and disappointed with the situation which has been forced on us."

"The Left has asked us, 'Why don't you let [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz form a government?' and the answer is clear: There were 2.5 million voters in these elections who voted with one slip of paper but in their hearts they voted with two slips. That second slip, in their heart, they gave to [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu. Despite the fact that they knew he's being charged and that there's going to be a hearing. They didn't want Gantz, [MK Yair] Lapid, [MK Gabi] Ashkenazi, and not even [former Defense Minister Moshe] Ya'alon. So the moment you say, 'Give Gantz a chance to form a government,' you're basically saying, 'Let's fraud the public.'

"You say that the minority should be able to form a government at the expense of the majority. It doesn't work that way. The minority cannot rule the majority, even though you're used to being the minority ruling the majority when you go to the Supreme Court. You oppose the Override Clause because you feel that your power to rule over us, the majority, will disappear. That's how democracy works - the majority rules and the minority's rights are protected.

"We are sure that those who sent us to the Knesset expect one of two things: Firstly, that Netanyahu will succeed in forming a government, and the second option is to hold new elections and to demand the public change how it votes and stop voting for the small parties. What we're going through now, today, is a historic event which will make a change, and historic event bring historic results."