Israel's weekend will be hot and dry

After a deadly heat wave which saw over 1,000 fires across Israel, the country may be in for another bout of unseasonably hot weather.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. In Israel's inland and mountainous regions, the weather will be warmer than usual, and hot and dry. Wednesday night will be clear or partly cloudy, with fog along the southern part of the coast and in the northwestern Negev.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy, with an additional rise in temperatures. Most areas of Israel will be very hot and dry.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Israel's inland and mountainous regions, however, will still be warmer and drier than usual.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy with an additional slight drop in temperatures. Inland and mountainous regions will continue to have warmer-than-usual temperatures.