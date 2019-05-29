Hotovely: Liberman needs to come to his senses

Likud's Tzipi Hotovely says Israel needs two large parties instead of small 'blackmailing' parties, best is if Liberman compromises.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Wednesday told Army Radio that "calling elections is frauding the voters."

"The best thing is for [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman to come to his senses. Allowing someone else from our party to form a coalition is a way of avoiding democracy."

Liberman has continuously refused to compromise on the Draft Law, insisting it be passed as is with no other conditions. The haredi parties agreed earlier this week to pass the law as is, as long as the government can decide, together with the IDF, how to implement it. This, Liberman says, is "a compromise on a compromise" and unacceptable.

Regarding the Likud-Kulanu merger, she said, "Israeli reality needs to join together in two large parties, not a number of smaller blackmailing parties. If the US can do it, then in Israel as well every ZIonist party can find itself a place in the ruling party."

She added, "I expect [Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon's] support in passing the Override Clause."

The Override Clause, to be added to Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, would allow the Knesset to reenact a law that was rejected by the Supreme Court, but the approval is subject to the condition that the final version of the law will establish the ability of a 61-MK majority to enact overriding legislation.