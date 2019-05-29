Smotrich takes off his shoes

United Right MK takes off his shoes after retired Supreme Court justice quotes Biblical passage to 'remove your shoes from your feet.'

United Right MK Bezalel Smotrich removed his shoes at the "request" of retired Supreme Court Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, who quoted the Biblical passage, "Remove your shoes from your feet" - the words God spoke to Moses in Exodus 3:5, when he encountered the burning bush, informing Moses that the spot he was standing in was "holy ground".

In response, Smotrich removed his shoes, snapped a picture, and tweeted, "Done, honorable judge!"

Runbenstein had been speaking to The Marker, noting that he was wary of any plan which would weaken the judicial system or the State Comptroller.

"It's no secret that there are intentions to weaken the gatekeepers," he said. "You don't need to be a detective or an investigative journalist in order to understand that. It's obvious from the words of the candidates for Justice Minister. The very fact that some of the players demand the State Comptroller not be a judge, proves their intention. Why specifically not a judge? How have the judges sinned?"

When asked what his message to the justice ministry candidates outgoing Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) and Smotrich, Rubinstein quoted: "Wise men, be careful with your words (Ethics of the Fathers, 1:11), learn things as they are. The judicial system is not an occupation - and it is not political. It must be treated with professional seriousness, and to anyone who speaks about cleaning the stables, I say, 'Take your shoes off your feet.'"

"I don't know the two personally, but they seem intelligent. Not to patronize or sound arrogant - I would tell them, 'Look at what's really being done, learn the material. I am sure that if their intentions are good, they will understand that it is not worth it to harm the judicial system."