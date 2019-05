Manhattan is losing one of its last Judaica stores. J. Levine, which has been in business for 130 years, will soon be closing.

Daniel Levine showing what the store used to look like.

After 130 years in business and 33 years in Midtown Manhattan, J. Levine is packing up.

Daniel Levine, the Judaica shop’s fourth-generation owner, announced last month that he couldn’t keep up with competition from online vendors.

When J. Levine closes its doors at the end of June, only two Jewish book stores will remain in Manhattan, which one housed dozens of its kind.

Watch the video below for a look inside the shop and conversation with the owner.