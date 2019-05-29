Argentinian politician threatens to expel Israeli ambassador

Alejandro Biondini, an accused neo-Nazi running for president in Argentina, says he will expel Israeli ambassador if elected.

An accused neo-Nazi running for president in Argentina has said he would expel the Israeli ambassador should he be elected, JTA reported on Tuesday.

Alejandro Biondini, a veteran far-right ultranationalist leader, is the presidential candidate for the Patriotic Front Party.

On Friday, according to JTA, Biondini launched his presidential campaign for the presidential elections that will take place on October 27 in front of the Italian civil organization, the Unione e Benevolenza, in the center of Buenos Aires.

Biondini has said he will expel the Israeli ambassador from the country. “I define myself as a clear defender of the Palestinian State. I repudiate the colonialist genocidal Zionism. I reaffirm it: when I am president I will expel the British and the Israeli ambassadors,” he tweeted in February.

In launching his campaign he reiterated his promise and warned the country’s Jewish leadership, “I said to the DAIA (Argentina’s Jewish political umbrella organization) that this is Argentina… this is not Israel,” to applause and shouts from the crowd. There was violence in the street before the event.

Biondini has openly espoused anti-Semitism and his admiration for Adolf Hitler. In a TV interview in 1999, he said, “We vindicate Adolf Hitler.”

In 1988, he led chants of “Death to traitors, cowards and Jews” at a gathering of extreme-right demonstrators in Buenos Aires

His previous party, New Triumph, was banned by Argentina’s electoral court in 2009. In November 2018, Buenos Aires Federal Judge Adolfo Gabino Ziulu granted approval to Biondini’s new party, Patriotic Front, a decision condemned by the Argentinean Jewish political umbrella, DAIA.

The remarks by Biondini follow a series of recent anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina. This past weekend, swastikas were painted in front of a Jewish-owned barbershop in the traditional Jewish neighborhood of Villa Crespo in Buenos Aires.

Last week, a man wearing a kippah was beaten and subject to anti-Semitic epithets on a street in Buenos Aires.

Last month, a man broke into a synagogue in Buenos Aires during Friday evening services, threatened the worshipers and shouted anti-Semitic slogans and curses.

In February, nine gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in the northwestern city of San Luis were vandalized.

Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina rose by 14 percent in 2017 over the previous year, according to a DAIA report, the most recent national statistics. Online anti-Semitic incidents made up 88 percent of the 2017 total, nearly double the 47 percent in 2014.