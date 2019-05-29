‘Love of Israel’ means telling the truth: It’s time to come home

From Jerusalem Day to Shavuot: The flags of unity.

This week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the joyous upcoming commemoration of Jerusalem Day this coming Sunday, marking the 52nd anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War.

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share thoughts about the significance of Jerusalem for the nation of Israel, and its relationship to the themes of the upcoming Festival of Shavuot.

Our hosts also introduce the Book of Numbers, which we will be beginning to read this Shabbat here in the Land of Israel, and share their own perspective.

Plus: What does 'Love of Israel' really mean?