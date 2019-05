Josh Hasten talks to a conservative Jewish journalist suspended by social networks, while Hamas accounts continue to be active.

Josh Hasten asks how is it possible that the Hamas terror organization and other anti-Semites are able to maintain a presence on social media while other voices, namely conservative, have been banned?

Hear from “Laura L.”, a well-known conservative Jewish journalist who has essentially been banned by all social media sites.

Get a behind the scenes look into what happens when your livelihood, which is dependent on the Internet, comes to a halt.