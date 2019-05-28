PM meets with Supreme Court Chief Justice and Deputy Justice

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu this evening met with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut and her deputy Hanan Meltzer at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, at his request.

Chief Justice Hayut and Deputy Chief Justice Meltzer stressed the importance of maintaining the independence of the judicial authority. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the need for balance between the branches of government.

At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu's office issued a statement saying, "The participants noted the importance of substantive and respectful dialogue between the branches of government."

In her speech, Hayut claimed that Netanyahu did not address the issues he himself committed to in his inaugural address to the Supreme Court, in which he emphasized the need for a strong and independent judicial system.

"Unfortunately, the distance between respectable dialogue and the blunt, unbridled and crass discourse that characterizes the election campaign for the 21st Knesset and continues to accompany the contacts to form a government is still evident. In this discourse, the statements made by various bodies directed at the judicial branch in general and the Supreme Court in particular, were conspicuous. There's no connection between such statements and a 'balanced approach and mutual respect' from the dialogue that the Prime Minister spoke about," Hayut said.