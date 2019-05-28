Likud: Liberman rejects any compromise

Likud party says no meeting currently scheduled with Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman to form coalition, prevent repeat elections.

The Likud movement said Tuesday that no further meeting has been scheduled between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

A Likud spokesman said: "There is currently no progress with Liberman, and he rejects any proposal and tries to gain time."

In the light of the assessment that the elections will be held tomorrow night, the Likud Secretariat approved by a large majority the Prime Minister's proposal for a merger with the list with the Kulanu party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Three members of the secretariat objected to the proposal that also included continuing the term of office of the existing list and current chairman, and one abstained.

In an attempt to convince secretariat members to approve the proposal reserving four seats for Kulanu faction members, Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the meeting: "Together with Kahlon we'll get more than 40 Knesset seats."

After the approval, Netanyahu thanked the members of the secretariat: "The unity between us has brought us victory against the media and the Left. I'm excited by the confidence you placed in me over the past few years and in this meeting. We go together, come what may, and together we'll win."

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposal, Kulanu head Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will be secured in fifth place on the Likud list for the next Knesset.