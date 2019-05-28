Likud secretariat approves reserved spots for Kulanu

Also approves proposal to run as one list for next Knesset; Netanyahu: 'Together with Kahlon we'll get more than 40 Knesset seats.'

The Likud secretariat approved the Prime Minister's proposal for a merger with the Kulanu list ahead of the upcoming elections.

Three members of the secretariat objected to the proposal that also included continuing the term of office of the existing list and current chairman, and one abstained.

In an attempt to convince secretariat members to approve the proposal reserving four seats for Kulanu faction members, Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the meeting: "Together with Kahlon we'll get more than 40 Knesset seats."

After the approval, Netanyahu thanked the members of the secretariat: "The unity between us has brought us victory against the media and the Left. I'm excited by the confidence you placed in me over the past few years and in this meeting. We go together, come what may, and together we'll win."

According to Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposal, Kulanu head Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will be secured in fifth place on the Likud list for the next Knesset.

In the 15th place on the Likud list is Economy Minister Eli Cohen, 29th on the list will be MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and the 35th Knesset Member will be Roy Folkman.

Likud chairman Netanyahu is requesting the proposal's approval by the road is still not simple given great opposition to the move in the Likud faction.

Knesset Members Michal Shir and Ariel Kellner of the Likud petitioned the Likud court against holding a discussion in the Likud secretariat on including Kulanu on the Likud list for the next Knesset. According to them, only the Central Committee is authorized to discuss such a move and approve it. Likud Central Committee Chairman Welfare Minister Chaim Katz is boycotting the discussion in the Likud secretariat to protect seats for Kulanu.