Reserved for Kulanu: Kahlon in fifth place

Three Kulanu MKs to be placed on Likud's 35th Knesset list; Likud Secretariat will be asked to approve Netanyahu's proposal.

Kulanu head Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will be secured in fifth place on the Likud list for the next Knesset, according to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal for approval by the Likud secretariat.

In the 15th place on the Likud list is Economy Minister Eli Cohen, 29th on the list will be MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and the 35th Knesset Member will be Roy Folkman.

Likud chairman Netanyahu is requesting the proposal's approval by the road is still not simple given great opposition to the move in the Likud faction.

Knesset Members Michal Shir and Ariel Kellner of the Likud petitioned the Likud court against holding a discussion in the Likud secretariat on including Kulanu on the Likud list for the next Knesset. According to them, only the Central Committee is authorized to discuss such a move and approve it. Likud Central Committee Chairman Welfare Minister Chaim Katz is boycotting the discussion in the Likud secretariat to protect seats for Kulanu.

At the same time, the opponents of the move are gathering signatures to remind members of the demand to hold the vote on saving spots separately and secretly. They say according to the bylaws, if 10 percent of the members of the secretariat demand a secret ballot, it becomes obligatory.