Beit El yeshiva head calls repeat elections 'dangerous move'

Rabbi Zalman Melamed calls on Right Parties Union to support Knesset dissolution only after Likud signs understandings for future coalition.

Beit El Yeshiva head Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed calls on Right Parties Union Knesset Members not to necessarily support the Likud's initiative to dissolve the 21st Knesset.

In conversation with Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Melamed said the Right Parties Union should support a Knesset dissolution bill only after the Likud signs an understanding agreement with the Right Parties Union in preparation for the future coalition.

"Going to elections at this time is dangerous and could bring about the fall of the right-wing government," he said, adding that the Likud must close an agreement with the right-wing parties and only then may the Likud ask the Right Parties Union to dissolve the Knesset.

The political establishment fears the Likud will form a last-minute coalition agreement with Yisrael Beyteinu, leaving no time for coalition talks with Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Betzalel Smotrich, forcing them to give up substantive demands.

Last week it was reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu refuses to include in the government's basic guidelines explicit opposition to uprooting Jewish communities. The Likud also refuses to advance the law to cancel the disengagement from northern Samaria.