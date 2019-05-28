Hostage situation in Arad bank

A man armed with weapons barricaded himself Tuesday afternoon at the Mizrahi Tefahot Bank in the city of Arad along with several hostages. No injuries were reported.

The man allegedly broke into the bank in order to rob bank. Police have begun to assess the situation and do not know how many hostages there were. The area was blocked.

The police said, "Following a report received by the police about a person who was barricaded in a bank in Arad while armed. Large police forces were rushed to the site, under the command of the Arad police station commander ... A few minutes ago, the suspect surrendered himself to the police."