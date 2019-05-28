Yair Netanyahu; The left killed Menachem Begin

PM's son responds to left-wing activist who demanded Kulanu leader Kahlon beg forgiveness at grave of former PM Menachem Begin.

Left-wing activist Eldad Yaniv reacted to the reports of a potential merger of the Likud party and the Kulanu party with an attack on Kulanu chairman Moshe Kahlon.

"Moshe Kahlon, take your driver to the Mount of Olives, go to Menachem Begin's grave, ask for forgiveness, I do not believe he will forgive, but try, maybe G-d will forgive you at the gates of Heaven," Yaniv wrote.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of the prime minister, responded to him and wrote: "You, the left, killed Begin with the demonstrations every night by his house calling 'Begin: Murderer' until he said 'I cannot go on.'"

Yaniv had previously led protests outside the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanding that Mandelblit indict Prime Minister Netanyahu. In January, Yaniv said that Netanyahu's "time is up."

"Pray a lot, BB, that we’re not elected to the Knesset, because if we are, it will be the end of you BB. We'll be an opposition from hell, BB,” Yaniv said.