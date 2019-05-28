Makor Rishon survey: 68 seats for national camp

New Right Party receives five seats, Feiglin and Moshe Kahlon remain outside Knesset.

A poll conducted for the daily Makor Rishon reveals that if elections were held today, Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party would win nine seats.

According to the survey, the Likud enjoys 34 seats, followed by the Blue and White list with 33 mandates.

United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats in the next Knesset. The Shas, Hadash-Ta'al, and Labor parties each would receive seven seats.

The poll predicts five seats for the New Right Party, five seats for Meretz, and five seats for Right Parties Union.

Overall there is a clear majority for the right-wing bloc that includes Liberman - with 68 seats, compared with only 52 percent of the left-wing bloc and the Arabs.

The survey was conducted by Direct Polls on Tuesday morning between 9:30 and 12:00, among 532 of the adult population in Israel, including minorities. The statistical sampling error in the survey is 4.1% +/- with a probability of 95%.