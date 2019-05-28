Likud to vote on merger with Kulanu

Likud, Kulanu parties expected to merge after Likud votes on unification plan ahead of Wednesday's Knesset dissolution vote.

The Likud party will vote Tuesday afternoon on a measure permitting the merger with the Kulanu party, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said at a Knesset committee hearing on his bill to dissolve the Knesset and head to early elections.

The Likud will vote on the merger at 4:00 p.m., Zohar said, the first step towards unification with the small, center-right party.

Kulanu chief Moshe Kahlon served as a Likud MK before splitting off to form Kulanu ahead of the 2015 elections. Kulanu won 10 seats in 2015, but fell to just four mandates in last month’s election to the 21st Knesset.

The Kulanu party is expected to back the merger as well.

Labor party officials are also preparing for new elections, with MK Amir Peretz and party secretary-general Eran Hermoni calling on chairman Avi Gabbay to hold primaries in the party’s central committee in the next 30 days.