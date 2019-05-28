Tel Aviv Eurovision reaches 182 million viewers

Viewership of Eurovision song contest's Grand Final rises in 2019, as a total of 182 million viewers tune into the contest in Tel Aviv.

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, winner of the 2019 eurovision

The number of people tuning in to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, held in Tel Aviv, totaled some 182 million, with the number of younger viewers surging.

Overall, the Eurovision’s Grand Final showed an average one percentage increase in total audience share, netting 36.7% of the audiences in the 40 markets which featured the Eurovision, compared to less than 36% in 2018.

The increase in audience share came disproportionately from younger viewers, 45.3% of whom tuned into the contest, a two-point increase over last year’s competition.

In Israel, viewership jumped by 24% over 2018, with 1.3 million people, or 63.2% of the total TV audience, tuning in to Kan, the host broadcaster of the Eurovision in Israel. That is the largest share of total TV viewers for the Eurovision in Israel.

Viewership was highest in Iceland, with an audience share of 98.4%, the competition’s largest share of that market since 2014, when it netted 98.6%.

In the Netherlands, which won the song competition, an average of 4.5 million viewers tuned in to the final, or 73.4% of the total TV audience.

Online, there were some 40 million unique viewers from around the world following the contest during the week of the event on YouTube.