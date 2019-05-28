Finance Ministry: No budget for new elections

New elections may be held on any one of five dates - but how much will it cost the country?

If the current Knesset dissolves, elections may be held on any one of five dates, Ynet reported.

The dates are: August 27, September 3, September, 10, September 17, and October 29. The final date will be voted on by the Knesset, if it becomes necessary.

Haim Avidor, the Knesset's CFO, said loans to the various parties will cost at least 62.5 million NIS.

Ynet quoted a Finance Ministry representative, who noted that dissolving the Knesset will cost Israel "at least 475 million NIS ($131,420,625) - and there is no budget for it. We are already in the minus. The government needs to vote on a source of funding for this, and it'll only reduce the government's activities."

Orli Adas, director of the Central Elections Committee, said: "We will do our job regarding the timing, but elections, if they are held, will be different. Usually you allot 100 days, but this time is different.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must present Israeli President Reuven Rivlin with a coalition by midnight Tuesday. If he fails, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz could be tapped to form a coalition, a move which Netanyahu and the would-be coalition members are trying to prevent by spontaneously dissolving the Knesset.