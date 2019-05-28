Mother to terrorist: I hope your children burn

Terror survivor and mother of young Israeli girl who was severely injured in firebomb attack lashes out at terrorist during trial.

The terrorist responsible for a firebomb attack on an Israeli family in October 2015 was brought before an IDF court near Jerusalem Tuesday for a hearing on a plea bargain agreement.

The attack, which took place near the Israeli town of Beit El, north of Jerusalem on October 23rd, 2015, targeted the Sofer family’s car, as the family made its way from their home in Nitzan in southern Israel to Beit El for the Sabbath.

En route, a group of terrorists waiting on a hill next to the road hurled firebombs at the Sofer family’s car.

One firebomb smashed through a window, landing in the backseat, where the children Tair, 11, Matan, 10, and Tahel, 3, were sitting.

While Tair and Matan were spared injury, the firebomb exploded on three-year-old Tahel, causing serious injuries.

On Tuesday, the Mahane Ofer military court presented a plea bargain deal signed by the terrorist.

Tahel’s mother, Sigal Sofer, took part in the hearing, lashing out at the terrorist.

“How evil you are, disgusting, violent scum,” Sigal told the terrorist during the hearing. “I wish that all of your children would be burned, one kid after another, slowly, from the top to the bottom. All of your kids and any other descendants. If you dared to burn a three-year-old girl, you are scum.”