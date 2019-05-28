'The guards placed at Jewish schools reminds me of the camps'

The Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands, Rabbi Benjamin Jacobs, who also serves as chairman of the government relations committee of the Rabbinical Centre of Europe, met with senior members of the Dutch parliament to discuss the state of anti-Semitism in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Chabad Emissary to the Netherlands Rabbi Yitzchak Vorst.

Rabbi Vorst, a Holocaust survivor himself, moved and shocked the senior politicians by describing how he feels every time he sees soldiers and policemen guarding the Jewish schools, a scene he said reminds him of the soldiers and police guarding the concentration camps so that no one could escape.

The meeting was also attended by Alex Benjamin, director of the government relations department of the European Jewish Association, headed by Rabbi Menachem Margolin.

Rabbi Jacobs, who actively holds meetings with European leaders, explained to the senior politicians the significance of the increase in anti-Semitism on the life of the Jewish community and gave practical examples of what the government can do to ensure the continuation of Jewish life in the country.