'Bennett was a kind of insulation, I miss him'

Political analyst: Shaked is joining Likud, she's got support. United Right's Religious Zionism is more religious and less liberal.

Political analyst Yaakov Bardugo spoke to Army Radio about outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) and outgoing Education Minister Naftali Benentt's (New Right) political plans if the Knesset dissolves and Israel holds new elections.

"Ayelet Shaked said very clearly....she's joining the Likud. She's moving to the Likud. Ayelet Shaked is running and she already has support," Bardugo said.

According to him, Bennett is planning to create "new connections" and run for Knesset.

"The big question is whether [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu regrets his 'gevault' campaign against Shaked and Bennett," he added.

"On the face of things, Bennett is really lacking in this round, at least for me. Bennett was a kind of insulation between the haredim and [Bezalel] Smotrich (United Right), between the more religious Religious Zionists, even between them and the seculars. The Religious Zionism represented by Smotrich and [United Right chairman] Rabbi [Rafi] Peretz is more religious and less liberal, so he's missed. Maybe this will give it back to them. It'll be interesting."