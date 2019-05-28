Poll: Most of the public opposes Netanyahu's initiatives

66% of the public oppose the new government's intention to pass a series of legislative initiatives in the Knesset that could prevent the prosecution of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to a poll published on Channel 13 News on Monday.

According to the data, 19% of the respondents said they support the legislative initiatives, 11% said they do not know, and 4% said they did not hear about the initiatives. Among the right-religious voters, there is a small majority against the legislation (44%) compared to 32% who favor the legislative initiatives.

Participants in the poll were also asked who would be responsible for a possible failure in the formation of a right-wing government. 41% answered that Netanyahu would be the most responsible, while 27% said that Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman is responsible. 16% said the haredim parties were responsible, and 16% said they did not know who was to blame.

Among right-religious voters, most of the respondents said that Liberman would be responsible if a right-wing government is not formed. 50% blamed Liberman, compared to 26% who indicated that Netanyahu is responsible.

Another question raised in the poll is whether the public agrees with the claim that there was awareness of the suspicions and investigations that were linked to the prime minister before the elections, and yet he won the public's trust regardless. 61% of the respondents said they agree with this claim and 31% said they disagree.