Burned out and homeless: The story of the fire victims

Tamar Yonah speaks with Elisheva and Yisrael Solomon from Mevo Modiin following the fire there.

Imagine this: Everything is fine. A lovely holiday is coming up where one sits at night with their family and friends around a campfire, and then a day later, you have no home.

Your community is burned up, everyone there running for their lives, with nowhere to go. The fire was too big and came too fast.

Can we even imagine how we would cope if this happened to us? Listen to this riveting interview as Tamar Yonah speaks with Elisheva and Yisrael Solomon from Mevo Modiin.