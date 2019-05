Tamar Yonah wonders why Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to drag the State of Israel into another election.

As of Monday morning, PM Netanyahu has not been able to form a new coalition.

There was a first vote scheduled to dismiss the Knesset. But will Netanyahu pull a rabbit out of his hat and surprise us all with a newly formed government before Wednesday?

New elections will cost us billions of shekels, and slow the economy, with another day off of work. Do we need to change the system?